New Honda Gold Wing Tour Priced At Rs. 39.20 Lakh, Bookings Open

The new Honda Gold Wing Tour is available in a single variant and a solo Gunmetal Black Metallic paint scheme

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has today announced the start of bookings for the new Gold Wing Tour and it carries a price tag of Rs. 39,20,000 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The flagship touring machine has set benchmarks for nearly fifty years in the luxury cruising segment across the world.

It is brought into the country via the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route from Japan. It will be exclusively retailed through the premium BigWing Top Line dealerships across the country. Speaking of the new launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,

“We are pleased to launch the new Gold Wing Tour in India. Over the years, the Honda Gold Wing has redefined the concept of luxury touring on two-wheels with its hi-tech features and ultra-comfortable riding experience. HMSI is certain that the new Gold Wing Tour will excite the travel enthusiasts and raise the level of their touring experience by several notches.”

The Japanese manufacturer has noted that customer deliveries of the flagship luxury tourer will commence next month. The new Honda Gold Wing Tour comes with a bespoke silhouette with a prominent frontal signature, unique aerodynamic detailing and trademark fairing lending a drooling road presence.

It is packed with features such as all LED lighting, a seven-inch full-colour TFT display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and allowing for information related to riding, navigation and audio. An extended electric screen enables wind protection and is accompanied by Bluetooth connectivity, two USB Type-C ports, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and more notably airbag.

As for the performance, a 1,833 cc flat-six liquid-cooled four-stroke 24-valve engine is utilised and it develops a maximum power output of 93 kW (around 125 hp) and 170 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. For convenient manoeuvrability at low speeds, creep forward and back functions are also available.

Other highlights are the Throttle-By-Wire (TBW) system along with four riding modes (Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain) and the motorcycle is available in a single Gunmetal Black Metallic shade.