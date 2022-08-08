New Honda Fit (Jazz) e:HEV Facelift Makes Debut With ADAS Tech

The new Honda Fit e:HEV Facelift now gets a more powerful powertrain and a new sporty RS trim along with radar-based safety features

Honda recently unveiled the new Honda Fit (Honda Jazz) e:HEV in Japan that now boasts a number of cosmetic updates, a new sporty trim, and a more powerful hybrid powertrain. This generation of the Honda Fit was introduced in 2019 and has been one of the best-selling hybrid cars in its class. Here is everything that you should know about the new Honda Fit facelift.

This new updated Honda Fit facelift will go on sale in Autumn 2022 and will get a revised variant line-up. The trims of the Honda Fit now consist of Basic, Home, Luxe, Crosstar, and the RS Trims. The facelift models now feature many styling updates while the RS trims on the other hand offer a significant cosmetic makeover to distinguish themselves from the standard variants.

For starters, the new Fit RS gets a more aggressive front grille complemented by prominent LED projector lights on either end. In addition to this, the bumper also gets a new gloss black trim on the lower half with sharp cuts and an RS badge on the left side. The same gloss black treatment can be seen on the sides and at the rear.

Inside, the new RS model gets a sporty leather steering wheel with contrast stitching, a new deceleration selector in the form of steering mounted paddles and a new drive mode selector. The dashboard layout however remains similar and continues to get a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9-inch infotainment system in the centre.

On the safety front, the Honda Fit continues to be offered with Honda Sensing ADAS as a standard part of the package. The new Honda Fit e:HEV comes equipped with a hybrid powertrain that comprises of a 1.5L petrol engine and dual motor setup. This unit churns out a combined power output of 107 hp while the maximum torque on the other hand stands at 253 Nm.

In addition to this, the Honda Fit is also available with standard ICE powertrains and AWD variants. The Japanese carmaker is however yet to launch this generation of the Honda Fit (Honda Jazz) in the Indian market.