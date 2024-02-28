New Honda CR-V Is A Fuel Cell Vehicle As Well As Plug-In Hybrid

The 2025 Honda CR-V features a large battery pack capable of an electric-only range of 47 km and it works alongside an FCEV module and hydrogen tank

Honda has released the 2025 CR-V e-FCEV in the United States and unlike a traditional fuel cell vehicle, it is incorporated with PHEV technology. One of the biggest disadvantages with the FCEVs is the lack of refilling stations and the new e:FCEV looks to eliminate that with plug-in charging capability and it features a large battery pack capable of an electric-only range of 47 km.

This is the first vehicle in the US to adopt this technology. A single electric motor is mounted at the front, capable of 174 hp and 311 Nm. The 17.7 kWh battery pack or the fuel cell module and the hydrogen tank having a capacity of 4.3 kilograms act as a power source. The 2025 Honda e-FCEV has an EPA-estimated driving range of 435 km on a single charge.

It does not sound all that interesting but courtesy of the plug-in charging capability, the crossover can be plugged into an electric charger and the battery pack helps achieve 47 km EV-only range – reducing the shortcomings in infrastructure for hydrogen fuel. According to Honda, the PHEV suits city driving while the hydrogen system can be leveraged for long drives.

The added battery pack and the resultant increase in the kerb weight due to the complex system have led to Honda tweaking the chassis and suspension compared to the regular models. The presence of bi-directional charging allows for electrical appliances to be charged directly through the CR-V e:FCEV. To make it stand out from the rest of the range, visual changes have been implemented.

Some of the key highlights are a revised front grille, wider air inlets, clear lens treatment for the LED tail lamps, updated front bumper, e:FCEV emblem on the tailgate, charging port and hydrogen refuelling port on the front fenders and rear fenders respectively. Rolled out of the Japanese auto major’s plant in Ohio, the e:FCEV will be available only in the top-end Touring grade.

The equipment list comprises Bose surround sound with 12 speakers, dual-zone automatic climate control, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility, a 10.2-inch digital instrument console, wireless smartphone charging facility, heated front seats, ADAS and much more.