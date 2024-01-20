New Honda Civic Hybrid’s First Look Is Out – Looks Cheeky Good

Honda had recently announced that they would be introducing a hybrid powertrain to the Civic and it has now been unveiled along with the new Honda Civic facelift in the US

Overall, the changes are not much and subtle at first glance, but they can be classified as meaningful updates. Not many details are revealed about the powertrain or the design at the rear since the image released covers the front right quarter only.

The front looks more chiselled with a larger grille and lower intake, and an all-new body-colour trim surrounding the headlights. It maybe far fetched but the new design resembles that of the current BMW 3 series, and you will have to let us know if that’s a good or bad thing. The rear is not visible in the image, but it looks like it is equipped with smoked taillights.

This Sport Touring Hybrid model also has prominent body-colour side skirts low down, and a beautiful piece of diamond-cut six-spoke wheels. Honda also says the new Civic will get “feature enhancements.” We suspect that means the updated infotainment system from the recently launched Accord, among other things.

Usually, Civic facelifts will include mechanical upgrades for the sporty Si and Type R, and we’re eager to see what Honda has in the works. Dealers in the US will receive their first Civic Hybrids this summer, and Honda says their electrified models should account for around 40 percent of sales.

Honda has been big on hybrids recently, with a greater emphasis on hybrid models for the Accord and CR-V. In a news release, the company said that it sold 361,457 CR-V Hybrids in 2023, making it the most popular hybrid vehicle in the US. This model may not come to Indian shores, but it has got what it takes to compete against the likes of the new Skoda Superb that will be launched soon in India.

We are also pretty sure that India is ready for the launch of sport models like the Civic Type-R but some dreams just stay unattainable. As for India, Honda is working on an electric version of the Elevate midsize SUV for 2026.