New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs. 1.99 Lakh With Classic 350 Like Styling

New Honda CB350 gets a classic design theme and is available in five colour schemes and two variants; no mechanical changes made

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has today announced the launch of a new retro-themed CB350 in the domestic market with a starting price of Rs. 1,99,900 for the DLX variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 2,17,800 for the DLX Pro variant (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be retailed exclusively through BigWing dealerships across the country.

Customers can book the new Honda CB350 right away and the deliveries of the motorcycle will begin soon. It also comes with a special 10-year warranty package (3-year standard + 7-year optional). Speaking of the new launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,

“We are absolutely thrilled to expand our mid-size 350cc motorcycle line-up with the launch of All-New CB350. It proudly takes forward the rich legacy of Honda’s CB DNA and will provide the joy of riding to our customers. We are confident that the launch of this retro classic motorcycle will excite new buyers to join the ever-growing CB family.”

New Honda CB350 Variants Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) CB350 DLX Rs. 1,99,900 CB350 DLX Pro Rs. 2,17,800

With a host of cosmetic enhancements, the new Honda CB350 competes directly against the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Yezdi Roadster and Jawa Classic. It boasts a muscular fuel tank, round-shaped LED headlamp, LED turn indicators and LED tail lamp, metal fenders at the front and rear, metallic covers for front forks along with split seats and plenty of silver detailing mainly on the exhaust, around the headlamp, engine area and rear shocks.

It has been made available in a total of five colour schemes namely Precious Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Crust Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic and Matte Dune Brown. Other highlights are a semi-digital instrument console with voice control, selectable traction control, and emergency stop signals.

The equipment list also comprises assist and slipper clutch, large section telescopic front forks and pressurized nitrogen-charged rear suspension, a 310mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear assisted by a dual-channel ABS as standard, 130-section 18-inch rear tyre, and a long muffler which is said to produce a bold low-pitched sound.

The exhaust system has a one-chamber structure in the expansion chamber to deliver a ‘rich thumping exhaust note’ and a double-layer structure prevents the exhaust pipe from thermal discolouration to maintain the overall visual appeal. As for the performance, the familiar 348.36 cc, air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2-B compliant FI engine is utilised. It makes 20.78 hp at 5,500 rpm and 29.4 Nm at 3,000 rpm and is paired with a five-speed transmission.