New Honda Amaze To Likely Launch Around Diwali This Year

The new generation Honda Amaze is expected to launch in India this festive season and it will get a slew of revisions inside and out

Honda Cars India currently sells only three models in the domestic market: Amaze, City and Elevate. The recently launched Elevate has been well received by customers and it sits at the top of the brand’s sales charts. The Amaze competes with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor in the compact sedan segment and is due a makeover.

The Japanese auto major first introduced the Amaze in April 2013 and is in its second generation, which debuted in May 2018. The sub-four-metre sedan has been recording good sales numbers over the years but the popularity of the segment in general has fallen resulting in reduced average sales on a monthly basis. The segment continues to be led by the Dzire.

Maruti Suzuki is planning to introduce an all-new Dzire in the second half of this calendar year while the third-gen Honda Amaze will likely arrive around Diwali 2024 to reignite the competition. While no official details have been announced, we do expect the new Amaze to get thorough cosmetic updates and a brand new interior with more upmarket features.

The five-seater is expected to be underpinned by the same platform as the fifth-gen City while the design will be heavily inspired by the global crop of Honda sedans comprising Accord and Civic. As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L four-cylinder NA petrol engine will be retained and it produces a maximum power output of 90 PS and 110 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a CVT is an option currently and the same choices will be carried over. The interior will get more premium surface trims and materials while a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a new digital instrument cluster, and perhaps Honda Sensing Suite with ADAS could be offered.

Honda has recently made six airbags as standard in Elevate and City while the availability of the latter’s strong hybrid petrol engine is restricted to the top-end ZX trim. In 2026, Honda will introduce the electric version of the Elevate.