New Generation Honda Jazz Breaks Cover With Hybrid Powertrain

2020 Honda Jazz gets a whole host of exterior and interior updates alongside improved driver assistive and safety bits

Honda has hosted the global premiere of the 2020 Fit or Jazz as known in the Indian and other markets at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. The 46th edition of the motoring exhibition sees the new generation Jazz being showcased at Honda’s booth between October 23 and November 4. Slated to enter showrooms in February 2020 in Japan, the fourth generation Jazz comes loaded with cosmetic and interior changes.

The Japanese manufacturer calls that the new Jazz has been developed with intention of becoming the “globally accepted standard for compact cars” pertaining to the modern era and it has “emotional value” of its own. It will be offered in five different trims internationally based on different customer lifestyle and life stage according to the brand.

Basic, Home, Ness, Crosstar and Luxe are the five types of the 2020 Honda Jazz suiting individual tastes. The Basic gets a “simple and endearing design including a front face design with a gentle look” and seamless flowing exterior. Emphasising the interior, the home features colour co-ordinated trims and materials including fabric seats made of high-quality materials, leather-wrapped steering wheel and soft padding.

The Ness adopts water-repellent materials for the seat surfaces and soft padding on the instrument panel and fits the sporty and fashionable type who enjoy fitness and sports. The Crosstar is equipped with a set of 16-inch aluminium wheels, use of water-repellent materials, etc. The Luxe, on the other hand, is on the premium side with standard leather seats, platinum-style chrome plating and 16-inch aluminium wheels among others.

The host of safety and driver-assistive technologies in Honda Sensing package includes a new front wide-angle camera for improved safety, eight sonar sensors mounted in the front and back, new short-distance collision mitigation braking system and so on. As for the connectivity, it gets Honda Connect onboard communication module, Honda Total Care Premium giving rise to remote control of some vehicle functions via smartphone, emergency support service and security “rush over” service.

The all-new hybrid version is the first for a Honda compact car and it comprises of a twin motor hybrid technology as part of Honda’s e:HEV strategy, which is the newly-established communication name positioned as the core electrification tech. On the outside, the new-gen Jazz features a new front pillar with a cross-sectional structure enhancing the impact energy during accident scenarios.

It also provides wide and superior frontal visibility compared to the outgoing model. The overall styling is nothing short of matured as the front fascia and rear end have family-oriented looks with bigger proportions. The highlighting features include an upright front grille, new bumpers up front and rear, wider air intake, LED DRLs, sleeker headlamps, a rather undisturbed side profile with clean lines, a compact rear end with U-shaped LED taillamps, etc.

The instrument panel uses a flat-topped design with horizontal and straight lines, and windshield wipers are barely visible from inside the cabin to increase road visibility. The 2020 Honda Jazz or Fit is the first compact model to feature a new-gen body stabilizing seat derived from high-end sedan models according to the company.

The planar support structure of the seat stabilises the body and makes long driving easier and more comfortable. The rear Magic Seats continue to allow for different seat configurations. It adopts larger and thicker seat pad this time around.

We do not have an official word on whether the new-gen Jazz will reach India or not but since its popularity has obviously decreased in recent times, Honda might consider it in the coming years. However, the twin-motor hybrid system claimed to offer “powerful acceleration and comfortable driving” will more likely feature in the next-gen City in 2021 in India.

2020 Honda Jazz Images