New-Gen Volkswagen Vento To Launch By End 2021 – 5 Things To Know

Recent speculations suggest that Volkswagen will be launching the new-gen Vento before the next-gen Rapid; which is confirmed for a launch by the end of next year

The Volkswagen Vento was launched in the Indian market almost a decade ago, and the C-segment sedan has largely remained unchanged since then. However, Volkswagen is finally set to replace the car with a new-gen model, which is going to be launched in the country by the end of next year.

While Volkswagen is yet to confirm the news, we have put together a list of the top 5 things you should know about the next-gen Vento ahead of its debut, take a look –

Platform

The current-gen Volkswagen Vento is built on the same PQ25 platform that underpins its cousin, the Skoda Rapid. However, Volkswagen Group is working on an all-new platform for compact cars in India, the heavily localised MQB A0 IN architecture. Just like the next-gen Rapid, the new-gen Vento will also be based on this new platform.

Design

The design will be one of the biggest changes of the new-gen Vento. The sedan hasn’t been updated on the styling front since it first arrived in India, and continues to do with makeshift updates. However, the new-gen Vento will feature an all-new design, which will be in line with other global Volkswagen cars.

Features & Safety

The new-gen Volkswagen Vento could be offered with features like full LED lighting, a fully-digital ‘Virtual Cockpit’ instrument cluster, ambient lighting along with a larger touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and connected-car tech. The safety tech will include multiple airbags, rear parking camera, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Control and Electronic Stability Program, as well as some new additional safety features.

Powertrain

Powering the new-gen Vento will likely be the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol TSI engine that is currently on offer with the sedan. This engine makes 110 PS of maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional automatic.

Price & Rivals

As of now, Volkswagen retails the Vento at a base price of Rs 8.93 lakh, going up to Rs 13.39 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). However, keeping in mind all the changes, the price of the new-gen model could go up. The updated C-segment sedan will continue to rival the likes of the Skoda Rapid, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Toyota Yaris and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.