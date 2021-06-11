New-Gen Toyota Land Cruiser Unveiled – 5 Things You Should Know

Here, we have listed the top five things that you should know about the recently revealed Toyota Land Cruiser J300 SUV

The new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser (J300 series) recently had its global debut. The new model features a lot of changes over the previous version, including visual and mechanical upgrades. With 70 years of heritage, the ‘Land Cruiser’ nameplate is an automotive legend, and the new model has massive shoes to fill.

Thankfully, it does seem like the latest iteration of the SUV is a massive improvement over the older model. Let’s look at the top five highlights of the new Toyota Land Cruiser.

1. Design and Platform

Toyota Land Cruiser J300 has an extremely muscular and boxy design. The SUV sports LED headlights (with integrated LED DRLs), a large front grille, and an overall aggressive front fascia. The vehicle also gets sleek-looking LED taillights. The new-generation Land Cruiser is built on a body-on-frame version of Toyota’s TNGA platform, called ‘TNGA-F’. This new architecture helps the SUV retain its off-road abilities while improving its on-road behaviour.

2. Features and Equipment

The new model looks extremely modern on the inside, thanks to the new cabin design. It is also loaded with a lot of features, like a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system (9-inch standard, upgradeable to 12.3-inch), wireless smartphone charger, 360-degree camera, head-up display, fingerprint identity verification system, etc. The SUV is available in both 5- and 7-seat configurations.

3. Engine Specifications

The new Land Cruiser is available with two engine options. The first one is a 3.5-litre, twin-turbo, V6 petrol motor, which belts out 415 PS and 650 Nm. The second one is a 3.3-litre, twin-turbo, V6 diesel mill, capable of generating 309 PS and 700 Nm. Both engines come mated to a new 10-speed automatic transmission.

4. Off-Road Capabilities

Toyota offers 4-wheel-drive and locking differentials as standard on the new-gen Land Cruiser. It also gets a new electronically controlled adaptive suspension system and a Multi-Terrain Monitor.

The latter shows the driver the road surface beneath the car (and immediate surroundings), along with the tyre positions. A Multi-Terrain Select system is also offered, which automatically selects the driving mode depending on road conditions.

5. Expected India Launch

The new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser is set to go on sale in Russia and the Middle East in the coming months. We expect the SUV to launch in India as well, perhaps towards the end of this year. The new model will likely be a CBU import, just like the previous one, with a sky-high price tag.