New-Gen Toyota Land Cruiser To Make Global Debut Today

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 will likely be powered by a new 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol and a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine

We have been an ardent follower of the development of the next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser and brought you all the leaks and information for several months. The legendary go-anywhere SUV will officially make its global premiere today and it could be launched in India in the near future. It is expected to be based on the same body-on-frame platform.

However, it will receive a range of technical upgrades along with a new aluminium roof and smaller fuel tank to reduce the overall kerb weight. The Land Cruiser LC300 will more likely get the GR Sport variant as well packing wider track, locking differentials, Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) and so on.

The legendary Land Cruiser nameplate has been available for seven decades and the upcoming iteration will build on the success of its predecessors. The LC200 will be replaced after 14 years with a host of changes inside and out. The exterior changes include newly designed headlamps and a heavily chromed grille section with thick horizontal slats in the more upright front fascia.

The front bumper has also been redesigned while the wheel arches are squared off. Besides new side steps, chromed window line, prominent kins on the sides, newly designed alloy wheels and raked front windshield, the new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser also gains a revised rear end with wraparound LED tail lamps and a tailgate ensuring a boxy profile.

As for the performance, the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 ditches the naturally-aspirated V8 engine in favour of a more fuel-efficient V6 powertrain. The new 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine is expected to pump out around 415 horsepower and 650 Nm of peak torque. The 3.3-litre V6 engine should dish out 306 horsepower and 700 Nm.

A hybrid variant of the LC300 is expected to be offered in the developed markets at a later date and a four-wheel-drive system will be standard. Lexus will more likely introduce a new LX based on the LC300 later this year and it could also reach India in the near future.