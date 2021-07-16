New-Gen Toyota Land Cruiser Gets A Host Of Modellista Upgrades

New-gen Toyota Land Cruiser gets Modellista upgrades like redesigned front and rear bumpers, 21-inch wheels, rear diffuser, etc

The new generation Toyota Land Cruiser was unveiled amidst much anticipation in the global markets a few months ago as it marked the biggest update in many years. As expected, the Japanese auto major made a slew of mechanical improvements while the exterior took an evolutionary approach. The interior, on the other hand, fared better with the inclusion of new technologies and equipment giving a more upscale vibe.

Whenever Toyota brings out a new product, Modellista jumps on the bandwagon and introduces its aftermarket upgrades. The new version of the legendary off-roader is too good to resist though as the 2022 Land Cruiser has gained a number of updates. They help in further enhancing the butch look of the Land Cruiser, which is expected to debut in India sometime next year.

The Land Cruiser 300 has gained redesigned front and rear bumpers. The front bumper, in particular, gives a more aggressive stance due to the presence of angular fog lamp housings and lower opening. At the back, the LC300 gets a rear diffuser complimenting the sportier front end and a couple of alloy wheel designs provided as well for customers to choose from.

A set of matte black 21-inchers or glossy black alloy wheels can be bought. Modellista does not offer any more visual enhancements though and honestly, the LC300 does not need too many due to its well-defined looks and upright elements adding modernity to the old-school design and the large greenhouse gives a sizeable appeal. We wished the rear was a bit better by the way!

Toyota has made available a host of exterior accessories of its own such as new accent trim, rear spoilers, interior enhancements, new side sills and much more. The LC300 comes with a thoroughly overhauled cabin boasting features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charging facility, steering mounted controls, in-car connective tech, assistive and safety features, etc.

Ditching the 5.7-litre V8, Toyota has given the new Land Cruiser two twin-turbo V6 engines. The 3.5-litre V6 unit delivers a maximum power output of 409 horsepower and 650 Nm of peak torque and a 3.3-litre mill is also offered in the international markets.