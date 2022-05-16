New-gen Toyota Innova will be launched in India around Diwali 2022 and it will be underpinned by a monocoque chassis

According to a recent report that surfaced on the internet, the third generation Toyota Innova will be launched in India around Diwali 2022 and it will sit on a new monocoque chassis. The existing Innova Crysta is underpinned by the IMV platform (ladder frame construction) shared with the Fortuner full-size SUV and Hilux pickup truck.

Thus, it will likely be quite different from the existing Innova with a traditional front-wheel-drive configuration. The report further noted that the modular TNGA-C has been handpicked as a base for the all-new model and it could have connections with the 670B retailed in Toyota’s home market of Japan. It could also have commonalities with JDM-only Toyota Noah and Voxy MPVs.

Internally codenamed Toyota 560B, it could be shorter than the Innova Crysta with an overall length of around 4.7 metres with a wheelbase length of 2.85 metres. The long-wheelbase will enable a more spacious cabin and the TNGA-C will further give rise to more vertically aligned C pillars to liberate more space for occupants on the inside.

In addition, it will make the upcoming Innova lighter as it will shed weight by around 170 kg. It could result in improved overall efficiency and better performance alongside having improved driving dynamics. As for the performance, the MPV will be equipped with a petrol hybrid system as a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a dual e-motor hybrid setup will be utilised.

It is believed to be a localised version of the updated Toyota Hybrid System II delivering lowering running costs than a diesel powertrain and it will be more efficient as well as lighter. The twin electric motor setup will be designed to deliver high-level efficiency and increase in torque. No diesel engine will be offered with the new Innova.

The exterior will boast a sleeker headlamp cluster, a high-mounted grille, a distinctive bumper, etc. The thoroughly updated interior will feature wireless charging facility, ventilated front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, reclining captain seats with ottoman function, connected car technologies, improved safety and so on.