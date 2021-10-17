New-Gen Toyota Avanza MPV Leaked Online; Likely India-Bound

New-gen Toyota Avanza is expected to go on sale soon in Indonesia before reaching other Asian markets

Toyota has been selling the Avanza for more than ten years in its latest avatar and is due a big upgrade sooner rather than later. We showed you digital renderings of the upcoming MPV but now the real deal is out as the latest images rounding the internet suggest that the family mover has reached showrooms in the Indonesian market.

As expected, the exterior and interior have been redesigned to give a refreshed look and the features list has also been upgraded. While the boxy profile has been retained, the frontal styling has been influenced by the Corolla Cross with a bigger trapezoidal grille section, sleeker LED headlamps, triangular-shaped fog lamp housings, and restyled air inlet.

Besides the liberal use of chrome as a strip runs through the headlamp assembly and along the hood, the third generation Toyota Avanza also gains chromed window lines, repositioned rearview mirrors, larger dual-tone 17-inch wheels, full-width LED tail lamps, redesigned bumper with fake vents, VELOZ wording on the tailgate, shark fin antenna, boot integrated spoiler, etc.



The large greenhouse points the finger at ample cabin space for occupants. The images show the Veloz variant of the Avanza and thus the standard version could look slightly different visually. The thoroughly overhauled interior comes with a restyled dashboard and centre console with silver accents and a bigger floating touchscreen infotainment system.

Other highlights are a possible digital instrument console, three-spoke steering wheel, trapezoidal AC vents, push-button start, single cupholder, ADAS based driver-assistive features, USB charging ports, new gear lever, premium dual-tone finish, and some other functional bits shared with Raize compact SUV. The 2022 Toyota Avanza will likely be underpinned by the DNGA platform used in Raize.

As for the performance, the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol developing 98 PS and 140 Nm as in the Raize and a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine kicking out 88 PS and 113 Nm could be utilised. A five-speed manual and a CVT could be the transmission choices and some markets may be offered with a hybrid powertrain.