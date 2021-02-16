New-Gen Swift With Mild-Hybrid Tech Expected Launch Next Year

The new-gen Swift is expected to arrive in Japan in July next year, however, the Indian launch isn’t expected to take place anytime before 2023

The third-gen Suzuki Swift has been in existence since 2016, and while the car continues to be a popular offering across the globe, the Japanese carmaker is reportedly working on introducing a new-gen model for the hatchback next year. It should be noted that the Swift received a mid-life facelift in the company’s home country last year, but the new-gen model will be much more than a visual refresh.

That said, a new report by BestCarWeb, Japan claims that Suzuki is all set to launch the new-gen version of the Swift in July next year. The Japanese publication has also created a rendering of the next-gen hatchback, but it is highly inspired by the current-gen Swift itself. Take a look at the rendering –

In terms of design, the rendered car has carried over the silhouette of the third-gen Swift. The rendered car gets a lower bonnet, more prominent radiator grille, sleeker LED headlamps with LED DRLs, slim fog lights, edgier character lines as well as taller rear-side door handles.

The rendered car looks sharper and more aggressive as compared to the current model on sale. It should be noted that the design is purely imaginary, and this is the only available visual representation of the upcoming car at this point.

The big news, however, is that a mild-hybrid powertrain will be available with the next-gen Swift, instead of a full-hybrid powertrain that is offered with the current-gen version of the car in select markets. However, the new model could come equipped with a 48-volt Lithium-ion battery pack instead of the current 12-volt. Apart from that, new features like torque-fill control and electric motor idling could also be on offer.

The base engine will likely be a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit. In the Indian market, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to receive a mid-life refresh soon. Hence, the new-gen model isn’t expected to arrive anytime before 2023. That said, the Swift is currently priced between Rs 5.49 – 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.