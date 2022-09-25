New-Gen Swift To Have Redesigned Exterior & More Advanced Interior

The Maruti Swift is currently one of the best-selling hatchbacks of its segment in India and will get a major update soon

It’s no secret to anyone that Maruti Suzuki is currently working on its upcoming new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift and is likely to launch it somewhere in 2023. The new-gen Swift will offer a new exterior design, a more advanced and premium cabin, and many new features to attract buyers. We might also see some major powertrain updates being offered with this new version of the Swift.

The test mules spied on the streets of Europe suggest that the new Swift will continue to offer a sharp and sporty exterior styling and will retain a similar silhouette. The hatchback is also likely to grow in size while the brand will continue to utilise the same Heartect platform underneath.

Other than this, the new Swift is expected to be offered with new LED lights, a sportier front grille, and new and larger alloy wheels. Unlike the present version, the new-gen Swift will miss out on C-Pillar mounted rear door handles while it will continue to be offered in attractive colour options.

Inside, the new Swift will not only flaunt a new dashboard layout but in addition to this, will also get a more extensive features list and a sportier cabin. To start with, the brand is likely to offer the new 9.0-inch touchscreen system that we also see in the Baleno in addition to other upgrades like a new instrument cluster, revised centre console layout, and new seats.

The rear-seat space is also expected to get better. Other advanced features like a 360-degree camera, HUD, wireless charging, air-purifier, cooled glovebox and connected car tech are also likely to be offered with the upcoming new-gen Maruti Swift.

From what we know so far, the brand will continue to offer similar powertrain options with the new Swift in India These include a 1.2L K12C Dual Jet petrol motor and a 1.2L Bi-Fuel CNG engine. While the petrol will be offered with both manual as well as automatic gearbox options, the CNG version will only be offered with a manual gearbox. More details however are yet to be known.