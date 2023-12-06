New-Gen Swift Prices Out In Japan With ADAS & 4WD Option, India Launch Next?

The fourth generation Swift is expected to launch in India in the first half of 2024 with evolutionary changes inside and out

The new generation Suzuki Swift made its global debut as the Swift concept at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo a few weeks ago. Now, the compact hatchback has gone on sale in its home market of Japan. It has been made available in three variants namely XG, Hybrid MX and Hybrid MZ. Two powertrain options and as many transmission choices have been presented.

The brand has noted that the official sales of the manual trims will begin in Japan on January 14, 2024 while the CVT variants are readily available from December 13, 2023 onwards. The five-seater is sold in multiple single- and dual-tone colour schemes. The nine monotone shades are Frontier Blue, Cool Yellow, Flame Orange, Caravan Ivory, Pure White, Premium Silver, Star Silver and Super Black.

The four two-tone options are Frontier Blue with Black Roof, Burning Red with Black Roof, Cool Yellow with Black Roof and Pure White with Black Roof. The Swift has been in production since September 2004 and is currently in its fourth generation. The latest model is not too different from the old version though as it is an evolutionary update inside and out.

The exterior resembles the Swift concept showcased in late October in Tokyo as the front fascia comprises a redesigned grille section, new LED headlights with L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, a new bumper and a clamshell-shaped bonnet structure. The rear door handles have been moved from pillars to their regular position and a set of new 16-inch alloy wheels are also on offer.

Other visual highlights are C-shaped LED taillights, a tweaked tailgate and an updated rear bumper. The cabin has received notable feature updates this time around and some of the highlights are a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety features, and a semi-digital instrument console.

Buyers will also get an automatic climate control system, a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, a 360-degree camera system, a keyless start/stop function and so on. As for the performance, a new 1.2L Z series three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine produces 80 bhp and 108 Nm. The transmission choices are a five-speed MT or a CVT with a 4WD system as an option.