New-Gen Suzuki S-Cross Debuts With Fresh Design & Mild Hybrid Tech

2022 Suzuki S-Cross comes with a redesigned exterior and interior, and it could be launched in India in the near future; offered in two trims in Europe

Suzuki has finally unveiled the new generation SX4 S-Cross in the European market and is priced at £24,999 (Rs. 24.83 lakh) for the Motion and £29,799 (Rs. 29.60 lakh) for the Ultra trims. As seen in the recent undisguised spy images, the 2022 S-Cross comes with a thoroughly overhauled design and it boasts better features and mild-hybrid tech. It will be manufactured alongside the Vitara at Suzuki’s facility in Esztergom, Hungary.

The S-Cross nameplate has been available in the global markets since 2006 and it has now entered its third generation with a significant upgrade. On the outside, the 2022 Suzuki S-Cross comes with a redesigned front grille with a thick chrome bar connecting the sleeker headlamps and the Suzuki badge is mounted in the middle.

The front fascia gets piano-black grille inserts, triple-beam headlamps, raised bonnet structure, redesigned front bumper with new fog lamps housings, wide central air intake and faux skid plate. Other visual highlights are chromed window line, raked front windshield, thick wheel arch and side body black cladding, machined 17-inch alloy wheels, and regular body-coloured door handles.

The rear end comprises newly designed LED tail lamps connected by a thick chrome bar in the middle, upright boot structure with variant and Suzuki badges, redesigned rear bumper, and high mounted stop lamp and roof rails. The Japanese manufacturer says the new S-Cross offers a more spacious cabin and it sits on the Global C platform as the current-gen Vitara.

It derives power from the same 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 127 bhp maximum power and it works in tandem with a 48 V mild-hybris system – an improved version over the Ignis and Swift sold in Europe. It is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds (10.2 seconds for Suzuki’s Allgrip 4WD variant) along with a top speed of 195 kmph.

The engine is linked with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The top-spec variants of the 2022 Suzuki SX4 S-Cross come with standard selectable drive modes in 4WD. The Motion trim gains a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, heated front seats, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED headlamps, etc as standard.

Other standard features are adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors and traffic sign recognition. The Ultra trims offer a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, a larger nine-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation, and leather seat upholstery. Suzuki sells the new S-Cross in six colours: Solid White, Metallic Titan Dark Grey, Energetic Red, Sphere Blue, Cosmic Black and Silky Silver.