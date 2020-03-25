New-Gen Skoda Rapid Goes On Sale In Russia; Likely India Bound?

2020 Skoda Rapid gets several design changes in Russia and is in line with the styling features of the Scala hatchback

Skoda has introduced the 2020 Rapid in Russia, priced from RUB 7,92,000 (Rs. 7.71 lakh approx.) for the entry-level 1.6L manual and it goes all the way up to RUB 11,71,000 (Rs. 11.40 lakh) for the Style 1.4L DSG variant. It is the brand new Skoda borrowing styling cues from the Scala hatchback courtesy of the redesigned LED headlamps, integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, revised bumper and so on.

Just as the exterior, the cabin looks identical to the Scala and thus more upscale in nature. It comes with a large eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multi-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, six-speaker audio, layered dashboard, sports seats and so on. As for safety, it gets ABS with EBD, parking sensors, Electronic Stability Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, collision alert, six airbags in the top-end variants and so on.

The Czech Republican automaker sells the new generation Rapid in two powertrain choices. The 1.6-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated MPI petrol engine develops either 90 PS or 110 PS. In its lower power rating, the engine is paired with a five-speed manual while the 110 PS version can be had in either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The smaller 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 125 PS and is connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It must be noted that this heavily updated model may not make its way into India and instead the facelifted PQ25 platform based version revealed in China a few weeks ago could be the contender.

There is no secret that Skoda will be launching the replacement of the Rapid in India based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN architecture in about the next two years and until then the likely introduction of the facelift will extend the lifecycle.

Skoda has announced the commencement of bookings for the 1.0 TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) petrol engine strapped with the Rapid. The three-cylinder unit is good enough to produce 115 PS and 200 Nm and it was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. It replaces the 1.6-litre naturally-aspirated unit that generated 100 PS.