New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Likely Launch In The Coming Months

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will likely launch in the coming months and it will be based on the twin cradle chassis as the Classic and Hunter

Royal Enfield is currently developing a host of new models for the domestic and international markets. The 650 cc range will see significant expansion as a flagship cruiser, production version of the SG650 concept, a 650 cc scrambler and a faired old-school take on the Continental GT 650 appear to be under development.

The all-new 450 cc series will give rise to a scrambler and before that, an adventure tourer along the lines of the Himalayan 411 with a liquid-cooled engine will also arrive. RE’s recent launches such as the new Classic 350 in 2021 and the Hunter 350 a few months ago have been well received by consumers and the range will gain another new motorcycle.

The Chennai-based retro motorcycle is also testing the new generation Bullet 350 and its near-production version has also been caught testing multiple times, suggesting that an official launch could be sooner rather than later. While announcing the launch date of the Hunter 350, Royal Enfield seemed to have teased the new Bullet with ‘Bullet Meri Jaan’ on a wall poster.

Previously, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 was also teased and it could make its global debut at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy alongside the production-spec Shotgun 650 (concept was unveiled at last year’s EICMA). RE could take the opportunity at the Rider Mania to introduce the duo or at least one new motorcycle considering that the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 make their India debut at the event’s 2017 edition.

We can expect the new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to be revealed in the coming months or in the early parts of 2023. Underpinned by the twin cradle frame, it will be powered by the 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled SOHC unit developing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. It will be linked with a five-speed gearbox.

It will have plenty in common with the latest Classic and is expected to sit below the Hunter 350 in the brand’s lineup as the most affordable offering. It will be offered with front and rear disc brakes assisted by a single-channel ABS system, halogen headlamp and tail lamp, wire-spoked wheels with tube tyres, and so on.