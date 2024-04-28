New-Gen Renault Duster To Likely Arrive In India In H2 2025

The new-gen Renault Duster will likely be launched in India in the second half of 2025 and it will also give rise to a Nissan sibling

Renault Nissan Alliance recently unveiled its strategic product roadmap for the Indian market, as a lineup of four new SUVs is set to debut within the next two years. Among these, two midsize five-seater SUVs will be launched for each brand, accompanied by their respective seven-seater variants, as the collaborative effort between the French and Japanese entities aims to make a significant impact locally.

While it remains uncertain whether the new generation Duster’s Nissan equivalent will adopt the Terrano moniker, teasers of both models provide a glimpse into what to expect. The forthcoming 2025 Renault Duster and its Nissan counterpart will share the locally optimized CMF-B platform, which is utilized across various models within the alliance globally. A teaser image hints at distinctive headlamp designs and revamped bumper configurations compared to the third-generation Renault Duster available globally.

The Nissan midsize SUV emanates a contemporary styling with its interconnected L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights. The five-seater models are poised to compete against formidable rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate.

The seven-seater variants will challenge contenders like the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700. Drawing inspiration from the Dacia Bigster concept, the seven-seater midsize SUVs could reflect a similar design ethos, judging by the sightings of the Duster’s three-row version undergoing testing in Europe.

Although specific powertrain details are yet to be disclosed, speculations suggest the inclusion of two turbo petrol engine, available with manual and automatic transmission choices. The interior is expected to be feature-rich, complemented by a competitive pricing strategy for each model, just as the existing range of Renault and Nissan models.

The equipment roster may encompass a sizable touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, an all-digital instrument cluster, a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel, Type-C charging ports, an electric parking brake, wireless smartphone charging, automatic climate control, multiple airbags, ADAS and more.