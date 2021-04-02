New-Gen RE Classic 350 Spied With Alloy Wheels Ahead Of Launch

New-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 will go on sale in the coming months and it will have a new chassis, revised engine and ergo, better handling characteristics

Royal Enfield introduced the Meteor 350 replacing the Thunderbird 350 back in November 2020 and it has been well received amongst customers over the last five months. One of the key reasons for its success was the incorporation of a new platform, which will be used in the upcoming 350 cc range comprising of the new-gen Classic 350 and the Hunter 350.

The second generation Classic 350 will be the next in line to get the big upgrade as it will be underpinned by the J platform as Royal Enfield moves from single downtube chassis to twin cradle frame, and it will likely help in dramatically improving the handling characteristics of the retro-styled motorcycle.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been caught on camera a number of times over the last few years and a recent set of spy pictures reveals what we already know so far. On the outside, it gets minor design updates such as more rounded pillion seat, new grab rails and updated tail lamps as well as indicators with chrome treatment.



The black coloured alloy wheels in the test prototype can also be noted and is expected to be offered as an option with tubeless tyres – specification being 90/90 19-inch front alloy wheel and 120/80 18-inch rear alloy wheel. With repositioned 300 mm front disc and 270 mm rear disc brakes, a dual channel ABS system will do the anchorage.

A 35 mm telescopic front forks and preload adjustable twin shocks at the rear will also be utilised. The revised semi-digital instrument console has new digital reading and a separate pod for Google-powered Tripper Navigation system as well and the same unit can be found in the Meteor 350 and Himalayan.



As for the performance, a revised 349 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine will be present in the 2021 RE Classic 350 pumping out a maximum power output of 19.2 horsepower and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to a five-speed transmission. The powertrain is the same unit found in the Meteor and is expected to have better refinement.

Image Source: Sibi Pragadeesh