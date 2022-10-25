New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Launch Likely In 2023 – Details

New-gen Maruti Swift could be introduced later next year or in early 2024 in India with an assortment of visual updates and interior revisions

The all-new iteration of the Suzuki Swift has already been spied on foreign soil in recent months and according to reports that emerged in Japan, it will more likely make its global debut before the end of this calendar year. The Swift compact hatchback has been a huge success story since its market debut in India and is currently one of the best-selling cars on monthly basis.

The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift was first introduced in early 2018 and over the last three and a half years no major update has been released mainly on the visual and feature front. Following its global debut later this year or in early 2023, we can expect the all-new Swift to reach India sometime next year or in the least case, early 2024.

Based on the spy pictures, we can say that the 2023 Swift will gain evolutionary exterior revisions such as sharper headlamps with new integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, an updated swooping bonnet structure, a more prominent grille section, updated front and rear bumpers, new fog lamp housings, and newly designed alloy wheels.

The rear end features new LED tail lamps and what appears to be a slightly tweaked tailgate. It will likely continue to sit on the lightweight Heartect platform with possible proportional changes. The pillar-mounted rear door handles are sacrificed in favour of the traditional pull-type ones. New two-tone colour schemes are also expected.

The cabin of the new generation Swift could come with a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity while the dashboard and centre console along with the instrument console could gain revisions as well. The Swift Sport performance avatar for the international markets is also said to get a host of updates.

As for India, the existing K12 series Dual Jet Dual VVT 1.2-litre petrol engine with the idle start-stop function will more likely be retained producing a maximum power output of 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. It is currently hooked with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.