New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Coming – 5 Things To Know

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio has seen a dip in sales and is in dire need of a major update to regain popularity in the market

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been on sale in the country since 2014, but the carmaker has only released one mid-life update of the car, which was launched in 2017. After six years of being on sale in the first-gen avatar, Maruti Suzuki is finally working on a new-gen model for the entry-level hatchback, and a launch could take place this year itself.

While Maruti Suzuki is yet to officially confirm any news about the launch of the new-gen Celerio, we put together a list of 5 things you should know about the upcoming hatchback, take a read to know more about it in detail –

1. Platform

The upcoming new-gen model of the Celerio has been internally codenamed ‘YNC’, and the updated hatch is expected to be based on the Kei version of Maruti’s lightweight Heartect platform, which also underpins the S-presso.

2. Powertrain

Powering the new-gen Celerio will likely be the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10B naturally aspirated petrol engine that is offered with the current-gen model. The said engine puts out 68 PS of maximum power, along with 90 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will likely continue to be taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional automatic.

3. Features

The top-end variant of the new-gen Celerio is expected to be packed with features like the latest version of Maruti Suzuki’s Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, power windows, front fog lamps etc.

The safety features will include dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, a high-speed alert system, front seatbelt reminder, reverse parking sensors etc.

4. Expected Launch & Price

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new-gen Celerio in the Indian market by the end of this year, and the updated hatchback is expected to be priced from Rs 4.6 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

5. Rivals

Upon launch, the updated Celerio will continue to be pitted against the likes of the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, and other similarly priced hatchbacks in the country.

*Pics for reference only