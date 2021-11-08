New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Launch Expected By March 2022

New-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to go on sale in the early stages of next year and it will be subjected to a host of changes inside and out

Mahindra & Mahindra brought in the second generation Thar with high anticipation in late 2020 and it has certainly delivered. With more than 75,000 bookings already, the lifestyle off-roader has been well received amongst consumers and towards the closure of September 2021, the XUV700 was introduced and it did send shockwaves with its aggressive price strategy.

The Mahindra XUV700 is part of a slew of new launches planned till 2026 and is offered in an expansive range addressing a wide range of customers in the midsize SUV segment. Moreover, the hype was proved to be more than real as over 65,000 reservations have been made. Mahindra is expected to follow it up with the arrival of an all-new Scorpio.

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio has been spotted testing for many months on public roads and recent prototypes suggest that the SUV is almost production-ready. Just as the Bolero, the Scorpio is a long-serving nameplate for the homegrown SUV specialist and the upcoming version will have major updates inside and out along with a new features list.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will likely become the second model within the brand’s lineup to carry the new Twin Peaks logo. Up front, it boasts six vertical grille slats, redesigned headlamp cluster with dual lighting arrangement, integrated LED DRLs, new front bumper with C-shaped LED lighting, new fog lamp housing, tall pillars, an updated LED tail lamp cluster, and so on.

The upcoming Scorpio will continue to have a robust build and tall pillars and the existence of a new platform meant that the occupant space on the inside could be increased. The cabin will feature a large touchscreen infotainment system, a new centre console and dashboard, a revamped semi-digital instrument cluster, and new steering wheel with mounted controls, etc.

Under the hood, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion turbocharged petrol and a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission choices will likely be utilised in the new generation Scorpio and it could go on sale around March 2022.