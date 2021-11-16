New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio In 2022 – 5 Things To Know

2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to come with evolutionary exterior changes alongside a host of interior updates

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to introduce a slew of new products over the next five years and the strategy has been kicked off by the new-gen Thar late last year. The homegrown SUV specialist will bring in the new generation Scorpio in 2022 and here are the five key things you need to know about the upcoming model:

1. Launch Timeline:

Mahindra’s recent launches such as the second generation Thar and the all-new XUV700 are on high demand with more than 75,000 and 65,000 bookings respectively. But the semiconductor issues are certainly hampering production across the automotive industry. We do expect the new generation Mahindra Scorpio to launch sometime around April or May 2022 considering that it has been on test for so long.

2. Exterior Updates:

Some of the signature design elements of the Scorpio will be retained such as the tall pillars and near-flat bonnet structure. The exterior has taken an evolutionary approach with redesigned headlamps and integrated lighting elements, C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, Twin Peaks logo, revised fog lamps, new LED tail lamps and alloy wheels, updated bumpers and so on.

3. All-New Interior:

Just as the exterior, the cabin will also be subjected to a host of changes as the dashboard, centre console, steering wheel and instrument cluster will undergo updates. The surface materials will likely be more premium than in the outgoing model as well. The top-end variants could get a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, six airbags, cruise control, engine start/stop button, LED lighting, and so on.

4. Powertrain:

The second generation Mahindra Scorpio will more likely use the same 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion petrol engine from the XUV700. However, the power and torque ratings could differ compared to the XUV700. Both the powertrains could be paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed torque-converter auto as an option.

5. Price:

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be priced below the recently launched and well-received XUV700 and thus the starting price could be around Rs. 9.8 lakh and it may go all the way up to Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom) as it could have an expansive range.