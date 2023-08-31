New-Gen KTM Duke 390 VS Old: What’s The Difference?

KTM has finally taken the wraps off its upcoming new-gen Duke 390 globally. Expected to launch soon, here’s how it is different from the model currently on sale in India

One of the most anticipated bikes in the Indian market, the new-gen KTM Duke 390 is finally out in full flesh. At first glance, the new model looks very different and the affair is quite similar mechanically. While the India launch is still some time away, let’s take a look at how it is different from the current generation model.

New-Gen KTM Duke 390 VS Old: Design Changes

The changes to design are quite obvious and the bike now looks beefier than the current model while retaining the sharp stance. The tank extensions seem to have grown in size and it gets a new headlight unit with integrated DRLs.

Along with this, the rear end is completely new and the new colour options have been smartly used in the new design. Apart from this, there are minor changes to the design of the rearview mirrors, seat and fuel tank.

New-Gen KTM Duke 390 VS Old: Changes to the Underpinnings

The new-gen KTM Duke 390 sports an all-new steel trellis frame; however, the steel trellis sub-frame on the current model has been skipped for a lighter die-cast aluminium unit. Moreover, it also gets a brand new curved cast aluminium swing arm making the way for the off-set mono-shock which in turn leverages enough space for the underbelly exhaust and a larger air box.

New-Gen KTM Duke 390 VS Old: Powertrain

The powertrain department gets the biggest and the most significant update as the new-gen model gets a brand new LC4C 398.7cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine putting out 44.86 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. The displacement has gone up from the current 373.27cc and similarly, the output figures have also gone up by 1.3 bhp and 2 Nm of peak torque. The stroke is now longer by 4mm and it is said to bring better low-end performance to the table.

The current bore x stroke figures 89mm x 64mm is exactly the same as the Triumph Speed 400. Apart from this, the 6-speed gearbox is continued in the new-gen model with the same set of electronic aids as the current model.

New-Gen KTM Duke 390 VS Old: Hardware and Features

In terms of hardware, the new-gen model gets new lighter alloy wheels which are a straight lift-off from the latest RC range. The suspension has been updated and the front units now get 5-step rebound and compression adjustment, however, the India spec model will likely skip this adjustability for cost efficiency. The rear suspension is a brand new WP Apex separate piston off-set mono-shock with a 5-step rebound and pre-load adjustment. The braking setup has been enhanced by a 320mm four-piston calliper while the size of the rear disc has gone up to 240mm, up from the current 230mm unit.

The feature set remains more or less the same as before, albeit the new 5-inch TFT console now gets turn-by-turn navigation. The quick shifter is now a part of the optional equipment. Talking about new features, we get two riding modes i.e. Street and Rain, launch control, cruise control, self-cancelling indicator, speed limiter and more.