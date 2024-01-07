New-Gen KTM 390 Adventure Spied Testing In India: Key Details

Expected to debut later this year, the new-gen KTM 390 Adventure has been spied testing in India; To get the new Lc4c 399cc engine and updated chassis

The next-gen KTM 390 Adventure is in the works and the test mule has been spotted on our home soil. This is not the first sight of the upcoming new 390 Adventure as the test prototype has been earlier spotted in Europe. This time around the test bike was spotted in the close vicinity of the brand’s Chakan-based manufacturing facility.

While the global debut of the new-gen KTM 390 Adventure is expected at the EICMA 2024 later this year, the spy shots reveal plenty of information about the upcoming bike. To begin with, the India-specific test mule sports a 19-inch front tyre as compared to the 21-inch unit we saw on the bike spotted in Europe.

This essentially means that there will be two different variants on offer and we expect to get both in the Indian market. Apart from this, the spy shots highlight the new headlight setup constituted by two projector units paired with an LED DRL surrounding it. Everything in the design department speaks of its off-road prowess including the prominent visor, long travel suspension, sporty tank shrouds, wire-spoke rims and a sharp beak upfront.

In terms of equipment, the two-wheeler will get an all-LED lighting setup, fully adjustable suspension, single-piece seat, fully digital instrument cluster, riding modes, ABS modes and smartphone connectivity amongst others.

Reports suggest that the updated adventure bike will use the latest 390 Duke’s chassis, with some major rework to better suit the off-road use case. In the powertrain department, the 390 Adventure will draw from the latest LC4c 399cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine putting out 45 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque. Expect KTM to tweak the gear ratios and engine tuning as per the bike’s requirements. It will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick shifter.

The India launch of the next-gen KTM 390 Adventure is expected to be sometime next year i.e. 2025. The adventure bike will rekindle its rivalry with the likes of the recently launched Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, BMW G 310 GS, Yezdi Adventure and upcoming Hero Xpulse 400 amongst others.