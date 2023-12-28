New-Gen Kia Carnival Launching In 2024 – What We Know So Far

The fourth generation Kia Carnival will arrive in India in 2024 and it will be more upmarket and feature-rich compared to the old model

The Kia Carnival is making a return to India in its fourth generation avatar in 2024 and its road testing has commenced locally judging by the spy images. The premium MPV was discontinued only a few months ago but it was in its old third-gen iteration for long here (2014-2020 globally) when the international markets had the privilege of a more advanced model.

Finally, the fourth generation Carnival, which has been in the business since 2020, is arriving at Indian shores and it was previewed through the KA4 concept at the 2023 Auto Expo nearly eleven months ago. In October 2023, the South Korean auto major gave the Carnival a mid-life update and it will be the one heading to India sometime in 2024.

Thus, it will be the first time, the latest Carnival will be up for grabs for Indian customers. The front fascia comprises a new Tiger Nose grille section, a new bumper and L-shaped LED headlamps and more prominent LED DRLs compared to the pre-facelifted version. Other highlights are L-shaped LED tail lamps connected by a light bar, newly designed alloy wheels and an updated rear bumper.

The new design elements do bring a more appealing look to the premium MPV, which will compete against the top-end variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross in India. It is expected to be offered in seven- and nine-seater configurations and the same 2.2L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 200 PS and 440 Nm of peak torque could be retained.

In the foreign markets, the Carnival is available in a 1.6L petrol/hybrid and a 3.5L petrol option. The cabin will boast premium equipment focussing on entertainment, connectivity and comfort; upmarket surface finishes and trims and a long list of safety features. The 2024 Kia Carnival facelift will likely be priced between Rs. 26.5 lakh and Rs. 34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Some of the feature highlights are a dual screen layout (a 12.3-inch touchscreen unit for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), new HVAC controls, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system, multiple airbags, new steering wheel, a HUD, a digital rearview mirror, new digital key, and a rotary drive selector.