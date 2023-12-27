Next-Gen Jeep Compass Rendered With Muscular Styling

Expected to debut in 2025, the next-gen Jeep Compass design render looks very modern while retaining the brand’s classic design language

Jeep Compass was launched in India in the year 2017 and received its first major mid-life update in 2021. The 2nd generation model of the SUV has been doing its duty since 2016 and has started to show its age. As per the reports, the 3rd generation model of the Compass is already under development and expected to make its international debut in 2025 followed by the market launch sometime in 2026.

While the SUV’s design has been its stand-out element, the new generation model will take a modern approach. Let’s have a look at the latest design renders of the next-gen Jeep Compass. The SUV’s design has always been about the boxy stance associated with the Jeep brand but the new model could take a slightly different path with the use of well-defined curves and muscular lines running all over.

The brand’s identity with the 7-slot grille is retained along with the almost rectangular headlamps. The hood, however, doesn’t seem as upright as the current model and sports hefty muscular edges seamlessly integrating into the fenders. The side profile appears very neat, courtesy of the flush door handles along with mildly flared wheel arches and massive wheels which seem to be borrowed from an EV.

Towards the rear, the modern appeal is continued with the use of sleek LED connected tail lamps, sculpted boot and a sharp rear diffuser. The interior renders suggest a much more opulent and sophisticated layout with two large screens working as an infotainment system and driver’s display. It is important to note that these design renders are unofficial and we will have to wait till the official unveil for the final design.

Talking about the mechanical bits of the new-gen Jeep Compass, it is confirmed that the SUV will be based on the STLA Medium platform which is compatible with a variety of powertrain options including ICE, hybrid as well as BEV.

This means that we can see hybrid and fully electric versions of the new-gen Compass rolling on the road. In India, expect the new-gen Compass to get the familiar 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine and there could be a petrol hybrid option on offer as well.