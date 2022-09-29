New-Gen Hyundai Verna Spotted Testing Again, India Launch In 2023

New-Gen Hyundai Verna will likely go on sale next year in India and has its design heavily inspired by the global Elantra

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) was caught testing the all-new Verna on public roads earlier this year for the first time. Since then, the prototype has been spotted a couple of times and right before the commencement of local testing, the new generation Verna was spied in its homeland of South Korea as well.

It is expected to go on sale next year in India and the latest spy images taken in Delhi-NCR show the front fascia in a blurry way while the side and rear profiles can also be seen. Despite wearing heavy camouflage, we can make out some interesting about the 2023 Hyundai Verna as its low-slung profile with a wide track adds to the distinction.

The low-hanging nose does reminisce the latest Elantra and Sonata sold in the international markets. The upcoming Verna will also be based on the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy followed by the brand and it gets a sleeker LED headlamp cluster that flows into the more prominent front grille and there will also be a set of newly designed alloy wheels.

Other highlights will include redesigned bumper section boasting new fog lamps and wider air inlets, a more muscular bonnet, a fastback-styled roofline with a larger boot, brand new sharper LED tail lamps that could be connected by a thin LED light strip and a new rear bumper. The midsize sedan will sit on a new platform that will allow for larger proportions and a more spacious cabin and it will also be packed on the inside.

The interior will gain new features likely including ADAS-based functionalities. As for the performance, the existing 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines could be carried over. However, the more powerful 1.4-litre turbo GDI petrol cannot be ruled out of the equation to directly take on Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia’s 1.5-litre turbo versions.

The South Korean auto major could employ mild hybrid technology to boost efficiency and perhaps an idle start/stop system could also be made available.