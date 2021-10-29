New-Gen Hyundai Tucson Spied Testing For The First Time In India

New-gen Hyundai Tucson is expected to go on sale sometime in 2022 in India and it could be powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine

Late last year, Hyundai unveiled the new generation Tucson with radical design changes but India continues to have the previous version on sale. The reach of the all-new Tucson with radical design and interior changes has been expanded since last year in the international markets and is based on the Sensuous Sportiness philosophy.

Currently, the facelifted Creta, bound for debut next month in Indonesia, and the updated Palisade are being developed based on the same styling language as the Tucson. The spy shot shows the presence of a prototype caught testing in Baluchetty Chathiram, Kanchipuram – close to the brand’s Sriperumbudur production factory in Tamil Nadu.

Despite wearing heavy camouflage, the squared-off wheel arches, heavily raked front windshield, and the sloping roofline enabling a large greenhouse can be clearly seen along with a set of 18-inch dual-tone wheels. Besides the chiseled and sharper body panels compared to the existing Tucson, rendering an aggressive stance, the front end takes the limelight for being a radical departure.

It comprises a new front grille with “Parametric Hidden Lights” that only light up when the crossover is turned on along with a dark geometric pattern enabling a wider front track with blade-like inserts, inclined LED Daytime Running Lights, lowly positioned front bumper with a full-width splitter and air inlet, bodily creases and a redesigned rear with new split LED tail lamp cluster with hidden rear wipers.

Other exterior highlights in the Hyundai Tucson are a spoiler, sporty rear diffuser and bumper, shark fin antenna, high mounted stop lamp, sleek body cladding, etc. With the midsize SUVs and the SUVs/crossovers a segment above are gaining plenty of attention, Hyundai could fancy chances with the fourth-gen Tucson.

The revamped interior features a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a fully-digital instrument cluster, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging, 1,095 litres of space and so on.

It is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol making 187 hp and 247 Nm while a 1.6-litre mill with hybrid and plug-in hybrid variations are also available. Hyundai also sells the performance-based N version of the Tucson utilising a 1.6-litre four-cylinder TGDi turbo-petrol engine in the global markets.