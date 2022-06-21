New-Gen Hyundai Tucson India Debut On July 13

New-gen Hyundai Tucson will make its local debut on July 13, 2022 and it gets a whole host of changes inside and out with a more advanced features list

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will host the domestic premiere of the new generation Tucson on July 13, 2022. As we previously said, the global fourth-generation Tucson will arrive in India before the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, which is bound for later this year. The reservations for the all-new Tucson are expected to begin in the coming weeks before the official price announcement.

The latest Hyundai Tucson offered in India first appeared at the 2020 Auto Expo but in the international markets, the premium SUV received a brand new generation with radical exterior and interior changes in September 2020 itself. It harbingered a lineup of new Hyundai SUVs based on the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy abroad.

The same design ethos can also be found in the forthcoming Creta facelift bound for early 2023, next-generation Verna and the recently launched Venue facelift. Upon arrival, the new Tucson will take on the likes of Jeep Compass, VW Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq and Citroen C5 Aircross. We do not expect any performance changes though as the same 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines will likely continue.

The transmission choices could be carried over as well from the outgoing model as a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter AT could be utilised. The exterior will be one of the key highlights of the new-gen Hyundai Tucson and the interior will also likely pack a long list of features pertaining to comfort, entertainment, connectivity, assistance and safety.

On the outside, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson will boast a parametric jewel pattern front grille with seamless integration of the lighting system, triangular-shaped headlights, newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, a large greenhouse, prominent wheel arches, futuristic LED tail lamps, sculpted bootlid, new rear bumper and so on.

The features list will likely comprise an all-digital instrument console, a four-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, electric parking brake, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless charging facility, latest BlueLink connectivity, ADAS-based features, multiple airbags, panoramic sunroof, etc.