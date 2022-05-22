New-Gen Hyundai Tucson Confirmed For India – What We Know So Far

New-gen Hyundai Tucson will be introduced in India in the second half of this year; based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness design language

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has confirmed the launch of the fourth-generation global Tucson for the domestic market and we were the first to bring you the spy pictures of the premium SUV several months ago caught testing on Indian roads. The new-gen Hyundai Tucson will go on sale in the second half of this calendar year locally.

The new Tucson will compete against Jeep Compass, VW Tiguan, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700 and the likes and is expected to be priced between Rs. 23 lakh and Rs. 31 lakh (ex-showroom) in an extensive range. The upcoming five-seater has also been teased in India and we appear to be getting the LWB variant with a wheelbase length of 2.75 metres.

It will have a roomier rear seat and increased bootspace compared to the Euro-spec model. Compared to the outgoing Tucson, the fourth-gen is a radical departure in terms of design as it has adopted the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, which will be available in forthcoming models like the facelifted Venue, updated Creta and next-gen Verna.

The flagship SUV is part of a slew of launches planned by the second largest car producer over the next few months as the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle is also in the pipeline. The exterior boasts a parametric jewel pattern front grille with seamless integration of lighting system, triangular-shaped LED DRLs, newly designed 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, sharper body panels, muscular character lines, rectangular wheel arches, all-new LED tail lamps, etc.

It will be positioned above the Alcazar in the brand’s portfolio and will likely continue to use the 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine and a 2.0-litre CRDi four-cylinder diesel engine. The chances of the top-end trims getting an all-wheel-drive system are also high. The interior will be more premium and feature-rich as well.

The equipment list will comprise a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument console, a large panoramic sunroof, connected tech, ADAS based features, a wireless charging facility, six airbags, an air purifier, steering wheel with mounted controls, and a lot more.