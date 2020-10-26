New-Gen Hyundai i20 Teased For The First Time In India

The new generation Hyundai i20 gets a brand new interior while the exterior is subjected to a major revamp and is based on the Sensuous Sportiness theme

Hyundai Motor India Limited has today revealed the first teaser sketch of the third generation i20 for the domestic market. Following the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ styling philosophy adopted by the brand globally, the premium hatchback is expected to launch in India in the coming weeks with a redesigned exterior and a brand new interior.

The new generation Hyundai i20 has already started reaching dealer yards as the dispatch is on full swing as evident from the recent set of undisguised spy images. The all-new i20 is based on the Euro-spec i20 sold over the last few months across the Old Continent and Hyundai says it is designed to ‘evoke an emotional Human – Machine interface’.

It is also said to recreate benchmarks of the premium hatch space and it has a ‘serene ambience on the inside’. The teaser sketches showcase a more aggressive exterior as they elevate the design attitude of the already stylish five-seater. The front end comprises of a redesigned hexagonal front grille that integrates the headlamp cluster.

The sharper projector headlights with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights are accompanied by the newly designed front bumper with triangular black housing for the fog lamps in an aggressive manner extending till the edges. Other highlights from the teasers include black roof enabling a dual-tone appearance and sleeker wing mirrors.

Additionally, you could also see a heavily raked windshield, sportier cuts and creases, prominent character lines, new hood structure and brand new machined wheels. At the back, the upcoming Hyundai i20 gets a Z-shaped signature for the new LED tail lamps, sculpted boot, Hyundai and i20 badges, restyled bumper and so on.

The interior features a major overhaul with new layered dashboard, centre console, digital instrumentation, new multi-functional steering wheel, contrast inserts, a free-standing horizontally oriented touchscreen infotainment system enabling Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and BlueLink connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, chrome accents, sunroof, wireless charger and so on.

With less use of physical buttons on a revamped cabin, Hyundai has also improved the quality of materials used inside. It will be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.