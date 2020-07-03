Last month, the second-generation Hyundai Creta managed to find 7,207 buyers, which is marginally more than the Kia Seltos that were sold in the same time period

While the first two months of the current financial year saw sales in auto sector hitting a new low, things are now looking better as most carmakers have started regaining the sales momentum. In June 2020, Maruti Alto turned out to be the largest-selling car with a total sale of 7,298 units. However, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos were at close second and third places, respectively.

Yes, once again, the new-gen Hyundai Creta has outsold the Kia Seltos. Last month, the recently launched Hyundai SUV clocked a monthly sale of 7,207 units. On YoY basis, this corresponds to a drop of 14 per cent from 8,334 units of the first generation Creta sold in the month of June 2019.

From this, it’s clear that the demand for the new model is strong enough to minimize the YoY drop in spite of the auto sector yet to fully recover from the recent turmoil. Meanwhile, the Kia Seltos has bagged the third place with a sale of 7,114 units on the monthly sales chart for June 2020.

As the Seltos wasn’t available in June 2019, there’s no data for comparison on sale on YoY basis. However, it’s interesting to note here that the Seltos is not far behind the Creta and together, the two models from the Hyundai Motor Group look all set to rule the segment for at least some years to come.

It must be mentioned here that the second-gen Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos are mechanical twins that share a lot in common. Both the models are based on the same platform and hence, offer similar ride and handling characteristics. The similarities don’t end here as both the SUVs even share the same engine options.

Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos have been available with three motor choices – 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. The 1.5-litre engines produce a maximum power of 115 PS each, while the turbocharged gasoline-burner offers a maximum power of 140 PS. The turbo-petrol option is available with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission on both the SUVs.