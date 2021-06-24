New-Gen Honda Civic Hatchback Unveiled With Many Upgrades

2022 Honda Civic hatchback will be offered in two engine options and an upgraded safety suite; six-speed MT in two trim levels

Honda has expanded the range of the Civic with the introduction of a hatchback variant following the debut of the new-gen sedan a few weeks ago with a rather controversial reception. The 2022 Honda Civic hatchback is in line with the design language adopted by the sedan body type with some noticeable exception mainly at the back and behind the B-pillars.

The five-door hatchback comes with a redesigned tailgate, an all-new rear end featuring an integrated spoiler, reprofiled LED tail lamps connected by a thin strip, dual chromed exhaust outlets, black faux diffuser, horizontal reflectors on the bumper, raked rear windshield, and shark fin antenna. Other exterior highlights are the muscular shoulder line and chromed window line.

It has a wide-body profile with black grille inserts and a rather subtle front fascia compared to the previous model with sleek headlamps and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, and C-shaped black fog lamp housing. On the inside, customers will have the option to choose between seven- and 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster.

Alongside, a flowing seven- or nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system is available with the latter giving access to wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The cabin also gets a unique honeycomb mesh pattern for AC vents, layered dashboard, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, 36 mm of additional legroom at the rear, etc.

The 2022 Honda Civic hatchback is offered in a 2.0-litre four-cylinder and a 1.5-litre four-pot engine with the former developing 158 horsepower and 187 Nm and the latter kicking out 180 horsepower and 240 Nm. Both the powertrains are linked with either a six-speed manual or a CVT with the former limited to the Sport and Sport Touring trims.

The new Civic hatch will go on sale in the US this September and it will be produced locally in Indiana and the range will likely see the inclusion of Civic Si and Civic Type R in the near future. The Japanese manufacturer has upgraded the Honda Sensing suite with more responsive Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist along with retuned suspension, stiffer body and revised steering.