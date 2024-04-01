New-Gen Ford EcoSport Rendered Based On Design Patent, India Bound?

A couple of months ago, the design patent of the new-gen Ford EcoSport emerged online and the rendered images posted here are based on it

For the emerging markets, Ford appears to be working on a brand new sub-four-metre crossover that could act as the next-generation EcoSport or completely replace it with a brand new nameplate. A couple of months ago, the design patent image emerged on the internet, fuelling the speculations that the Blue Oval is accelerating the development of the new five-seater.

We have attached the rendered images of the upcoming crossover based on the design patent here. The overall design aligns more with the Ford SUVs/crossovers sold abroad. The upright front fascia comprises a large octagonal black grille section with multiple chrome inserts spread across in a pattern and the Ford logo sits right in the middle.

The split headlamp cluster boasts triple stacked LED Daytime Running Lights positioned atop with the first DRL extending backwards to give a pronounced appeal. The bonnet has aggressive creases and dips and the headlamp units are arranged vertically with a small air intake below. The wide air inlet on the bumper adds a muscular touch along with the faux skid plate.

From the patent image and the rendering, it is clear that the Dearborn-based auto major has ditched the signature large radiator grille found in the outgoing EcoSport. Other exterior highlights are black finished roof, pillars and roof rails, black wheel arch cladding, sharp LED tail lamps, a slightly sculpted boot, and a new rear bumper with a faux skid plate.

The interior is expected to be more premium and feature-rich and it will feature a large floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a fully digital instrument console, wireless smartphone charger, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control, six airbags as standard, etc.

Since Ford backed off from signing the deal to sell its Maraimalai Nagar plant to JSW Group, rumours surrounding its re-entry have only strengthened in India. The new generation Endeavour and Ranger were spotted on a flatbed truck a few weeks ago ahead of their reported launch later this year. It will be interesting to see if the second-gen EcoSport will join the party or not!