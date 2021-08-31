New-gen Force Gurkha Spied Undisguised Before Its Launch Next Month

Force Gurkha is ready to hit the showrooms in its new-gen avatar. Here’s a spy pic that reveals its front face without any camouflage

Force Motors has recently released a teaser image of the upcoming new-gen Gurkha, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The offroader is slated to go on sale by next month in the Indian market to lock horns with the Mahindra Thar. We have earlier come across spy images of the test prototypes of the forthcoming offroader. This time around, it was caught with hardly any camo.

In the image, the new-gen Force Gurkha can be seen almost undisguised. Eventually, this image reveals a lot about it. While it looks quite like the outgoing model, it boasts a slew of changes. The design has been kept away from revolutionary changes, but the evolution is visible, and it indeed deserves appreciation.

The Gurkha in its new-gen rendition will get a fresh face. As visible in the image, the headlamps have moved further apart from each other, and they now get circular LED DRLs. The grille is also a new unit and is covered to hide the logo. Moreover, an all-new bumper is fixed here. It is made of plastic to comply with new pedestrian safety norms.

The outgoing model featured metal bumpers on both ends. The hood, although, looks unchanged, it is redesigned as well. Over to the sides, the silhouette has been fixed with a nearly flat roof. Also, the new-gen Gurkha will feature a massive rear window.

The rear facet of the new-gen model will get redesigned taillamps that won’t look rudimentary from any angle. Inside, a new dashboard is expected to make its way to the new-gen Gurkha’s cabin. Besides, the offroader is likely to be offered in two seating configurations – 5-seater and 4-seater. The latter will get captain chairs for the rear seat occupants.

Expect the prices to start from Rs. 12 lakh, ex-showroom. Powering the new-gen Force Gurkha will most likely be the same 2.2L 4-cylinder turbocharged oil burner but in its BS-6 avatar. It might put out a rated output of roughly 140 Bhp and 320 Nm. While it is likely to miss out on the option of an automatic gearbox, the Gurkha will surely retain the differential lockers in the updated form.