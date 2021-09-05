New-Gen Celerio Will Be The Next Big Launch From Maruti Suzuki

The next-generation Maruti Celerio is expected to be based on the brand’s Heartect platform, and will likely have two engine options on offer

Maruti Suzuki is readying the next-generation version of the Celerio for launch. The production-spec version of the upcoming hatchback has been spied a few times already, with and without camouflage. The new-gen model will feature plenty of changes over the outgoing vehicle, and there are plenty of speculations floating around about its technical details.

The design of the next-gen Celerio has already been leaked, thanks to spy pictures of undisguised models spotted during a TVC shoot. The vehicle sports a pair of rounded triangular headlamps at the front, with a slim front grille. The Suzuki logo sits on the nose, with horizontal chrome strips on both sides. The front bumper features black cladding, which surrounds the fog lamps as well as the air dam.

At the sides, we see new blacked-out alloy wheels, and the door handles are new as well. The side profile is now curvier than the current model, which is more on the boxy side. At the rear, we see a pair of bulbous taillamps and a restyled bumper. Also, the high-mount stop lamp has been moved from the roof-mounted spoiler to inside the tailgate.

The interior of the next-gen Maruti Celerio is still a mystery. That said, the dashboard will likely have a new design, and the upholstery could be updated as well. We expect the equipment list to include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), automatic climate control, all power windows, power-operated ORVMs, etc.

Safety features on offer will likely include dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera (on higher trims), etc. As per speculations, there will be two engine options available here – a 1.0L petrol unit (68 PS/90 Nm) and a 1.2L petrol unit (83 PS/113 Nm).

Both engines will likely be available with two transmission choices – a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. Maruti will also offer CNG powertrain option(s), which will likely be added to the range at a later date. The CNG version will be offered exclusively with a manual gearbox.

The price of the current model ranges from Rs. 4.65 lakh to Rs. 6.0 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and we expect the next-generation Maruti Celerio to be priced at a small premium over this. The manufacturer hasn’t confirmed the launch timeline, but we expect this new model to go on sale in our market in the coming months, likely around Diwali.