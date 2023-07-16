New-Gen 2024 Toyota Fortuner Hybrid Leaked Ahead of Debut?

2024 Toyota Fortuner will be heavily influenced by the design of the latest Tacoma pickup truck and it will feature a mild-hybrid diesel engine

Toyota appears to be planning to host the global debut of the third generation Fortuner in early 2024 and considering its popularity in India, it could be launched sometime later next year but no official confirmation has been made yet. However, some of the key details of the upcoming seven-seater SUV have been speculated including its brand new design language.

The 2024 Toyota Fortuner will reportedly have its styling inspired by the new generation Tacoma pickup truck, which made its world premiere only a few weeks ago. Following its debut, digital renderings of the full-size SUV based on the Tacoma have surfaced on the internet. Here you see a rendering of the upcoming model again, which is claimed to be a leaked prototype by some.

The rendering shows the presence of an upright front fascia boasting a hexagonal grille section with triple horizontal chrome grille slats and the Toyota badge is mounted in the middle. The sharper LED headlamp cluster comes with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights and the bumper section is also new with wider air intake and a prominent skid plate can be seen.

The side profile gets newly designed alloy wheels, a large greenhouse with tall pillars, and presumably new wraparound LED tail lamps which could not be seen in the image. The new-gen Fortuner and Hilux will sit on the TNGA-F platform that currently underpins Tundra, Land Cruiser and Lexus LX, and thus the overall proportions could grow allowing for a more spacious cabin.

Another key addition will by a mild-hybrid system that could be equipped with the existing 2.8L GD series four-cylinder diesel engine. It is yet unknown whether the more fuel efficient powertrain will be introduced in the all-new model or the existing one. The chances of it featuring in the Hilux first are high and it will employ a 48V battery and a small electric motor generator.

The off-roading capabilities and associated technologies will also be improved while the cabin will be more upscale compared to the existing model.