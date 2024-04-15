New Gen 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift To Launch Next Month

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will officially go on sale in May in India; will get a slew of cosmetic and interior updates

Maruti Suzuki is set to officially launch the fourth generation Swift in India next month, following numerous sightings during testing. In contrast to the outgoing model, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will adopt an evolutionary approach to design, with the interior expected to feature more modern and upmarket elements.

While the global market Swift may offer a range of features, not all of them are expected to be available in India. This is because the Swift is positioned as a compact hatchback with affordability being a key factor. The Indian version is likely to prioritize essential features while maintaining competitive pricing. It will be powered by a new 1.2L Z-series three-cylinder petrol engine, with the possibility of receiving mild-hybrid tech.

The powertrain delivers a maximum power of 82 PS and peak torque of 112 Nm. Given the popularity of Maruti Suzuki’s CNG cars, it’s likely that a CNG-spec version will be offered right from the word go. The engine will be paired with both manual and automatic transmission options.

The interior of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift will feature several updates including a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a redesigned dashboard, new HVAC vents, a new cabin theme, automatic climate control, cruise control, flat-bottom steering wheel and an updated semi-digital instrument cluster.

It will also get multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear AC vents. However, features such as ADAS may not make the cut for India. The styling changes include a revised front grille, sharper front and rear bumpers, updated headlamps and newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will also boast traditional rear door handles and new C-shaped LED tail lamps and new colour schemes will also be offered. It will continue to take on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago and expect the starting price to hover around Rs. 6.1 lakh and it may go all the way up to Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).