New-Gen 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rendered Ahead Of Launch

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will feature a thoroughly revised exterior and the interior will be more upmarket and feature-rich

The launch of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire in India is expected to happen in the months following the arrival of the all-new Swift. Following in the footsteps of its hatchback counterpart, the fourth-generation Dzire is expected to feature an evolutionary design, substantial updates to the interior, and an extensive list of equipment.

The upcoming Maruti compact sedan is set to share the new 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, codenamed Z12, with the Swift. This engine will more likely be available with manual, automatic, and CNG options, providing a comprehensive range for consumers. The largest car producer in the country aims to maintain the Dzire’s status as the bestselling sedan in India with this comprehensive update.

The test mules of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift have already been caught on public roads and it will be introduced early next year. Thus, the all-new Dzire will likely be available by the middle of 2024 but no official confirmation has been made yet. Expect it to be priced slightly higher than the outgoing model as it could cost around Rs. 6.99 lakh for the base variant.

It may go all the way up to Rs. 9.70 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The upcoming Dzire will have design similarities with the new Swift as the front fascia could feature a revised grille, new LED headlamps with L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, a revised bumper section and a clamshell-shaped bonnet structure.

Other exterior highlights will include newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels, C-shaped LED tail lamps, an updated tailgate and a new rear bumper. It will continue to compete with Honda Amaze, which is rumoured to get a new generation this year, and Tata Tigor. The speculative renderings showed here give you an early preview of the model.

The equipment list will be more premium and it will mimic that of the new-gen Swift. The global 2024 Swift comes with an automatic climate control system, a 360-degree camera system, keyless start/stop function, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety tech, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.