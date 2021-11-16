New-Gen 2022 Suzuki Alto Leaked Fully Online Ahead Of Launch

New-gen 2022 Suzuki Alto is expected to launch soon in Japan with a host of visual changes and interior updates

The global-spec Suzuki Alto has been available since 1979 and it has been through eight generations. To address the ever-growing needs of the customers, Suzuki has long been working on an all-new Alto and ahead of its global debut, it is leaked online. It is a radical departure compared to the India-spec version and is in itself will go through a new generation in the near future.

In comparison to the outgoing model, the ninth generation Suzuki Alto comes with a number of exterior updates and it has upright proportions and a contrast white roof as dual-tone colour schemes will be made available. The front fascia gets bulbous headlamps flanking a thick chrome line with a Suzuki badge mounted just below it and a small grille opening.

The bumper section has also been redesigned with central air intake, slightly raked front windshield, a set of newly designed 14-inch alloy wheels, an upright tailgate with a high-mounted stop lamp, vertically positioned LED tail lamp and so on. The interior is also subjected to a number of updates inside the cabin and has a decent features list.

The 2022 Suzuki Alto comprises a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, restyled dashboard, new air conditioning vents arranged in a vertical fashion, manual operable AC, steering wheel with mounted controls, a semi-digital instrument cluster, new seats and surface materials, and so on. In Japan, the new-gen Alto will use a hybridised powertrain.

Judging by the latest spy shots of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto, we can say that it will have a redesigned exterior with the presence of a new headlamp cluster, a more prominent hexagonal grille, C-shaped fog lamp, revised bumper section, new tail lamps, boot-integrated spoiler, etc. It is expected to be based on a new platform enabling a roomier interior.

The updated interior will more likely offer a new SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility in the top-end variants alongside a revised semi-digital instrument cluster, a new steering wheel, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensor, etc.