New-Gen 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto Spotted Again With Big Changes

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto is expected to go on sale later next year with larger proportions, and a heavily updated exterior and interior

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is preparing to launch a host of new models in the next calendar year including the facelifted Baleno, the heavily updated Vitara Brezza and the revised XL6 while the next generation Alto’s road testing has also commenced. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto will be subjected to a number of revisions inside and out judging by the spy shots.

MSIL is also working on a midsize SUV in association with Toyota and recent reports indicate that more UVs are in the pipeline for the near future. Just a few days ago, Suzuki introduced the new generation S-Cross for Europe and it could make its way to India as well. Back to the upcoming Alto, it is expected to go on sale in the second half of 2022.

The latest spy video was caught near Panchkula on the Shimla highway and it shows some of the details we have already known so far. Wearing MSIL’s signature black wrap, the design elements were certainly hidden but it looks to have grown in overall size as it could be underpinned by the fifth generation Heartect platform, just as the recently launched second-gen Celerio.

The bigger proportions should ensure a more spacious cabin than the outgoing model and the spy video also showed the upcoming Alto being tested alongside the S-Presso. Besides the upright stance giving a better road presence, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto gets a redesigned front fascia with new headlamps, grille, bumper and wider air inlet.

The design has certainly taken an evolutionary direction with a more prominent honeycomb grille, larger headlights, a reworked bumper section with C-shaped fog lamp housing and LED Daytime Running Lights, newly designed wheels, an updated tail section, tweaked bonnet and tailgate, revised rear bumper and so on.

The cabin will become more premium than the outgoing model with the presence of a touchscreen infotainment system in the top-end variants. As for the performance, the same 796 cc three-cylinder petrol engine developing 47 bhp and 69 Nm could be utilised with a five-speed manual transmission. It will have to be waited and seen whether the 1.0-litre engine will be added to the lineup or not.