New-Gen 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Makes Debut With Many Updates

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa features a sharper design language and has improved electronic aids and features compared to the previous model

The third-generation Suzuki Hayabusa has finally made its world premiere and it gets a host of design and mechanical updates while retaining the bossy stance and menacing street presence it is renowned for. Following the leak of promo videos and pictures, it was listed on the brand’s Australian website revealing all the necessary details we have long been craving to know.

The 300 kmph tamer has been in the business since 1999 globally and is also known as the GSX 1300R. Expect the new Hayabusa to reach India sometime later this year or in early 2022 as it definitely has a dedicated fanbase and could cost around the Rs. 20 lakh mark with apparently a BSVI compliant engine. As for the looks, it has become sharper than its predecessor.

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa marks a comeback of the ultimate super sports tourer after its absence since 2019 in the international marketplaces due to stringent emission standards and other reasons. The body panels have gotten sleeker adding modernity to the overall appearance while the prominent twin exhaust outlets are done up in chrome with a longer exit.



The styling updates are more evident up front with newly designed LED headlamp and the fairing is more aerodynamically efficient. It also gets a new fuel tank with 20-litre capacity, an updated instrument cluster with a large central MID, and a tall windscreen setup giving a cohesive appeal to the overall design. Built on the twin-spar type aluminium frame, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 rival features a host of electronic aids.

It includes traction control, cornering ABS, wheelie control, quickshifter, hill assist, different riding modes, etc. It measures 2,180 mm long, 735 mm wide and stands 1,165 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 1,480 mm and 800 mm seat height. The ground clearance is measured at 125 mm and the new Suzuki Hayabusa tips the weighing scale at 264 kilograms.



It is equipped with a 1340 cc inline four-pot liquid-cooled four-stroke DOHC fuel-injected engine outputting close to 200 hp, paired with a six-speed constant mesh transmission. As for the suspension, an inverted telescopic front and linked type rear are used while Brembo’s twin-disc four-piston front and single-disc single-piston rear from Nissin are available with a dual-channel ABS system.

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa runs on 120/70 ZR17 M/C tubeless front and 190/50 ZR17 M/C tubeless rear tyres. To comply with Euro 5 emission regulations, the Japanese manufacturer has made changes to the exhaust system along with introducing a new intake and catalytic converter. It will be offered in colours such as Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Mat Sword Silver/Candy Darling Red and Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Mat Stellar Blue