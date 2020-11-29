The next-gen Maruti Celerio is expected to be launched next year, and will likely be priced from Rs 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

Maruti Suzuki launched the Celerio in the Indian market back in 2014, and the Japanese carmaker has only introduced one mid-life update for the hatch since then, which was introduced in 2017. After over six years of being on sale in the first-gen avatar, it looks like Maruti has finally decided that the Celerio needs to be updated to stay relevant in the market.

While Maruti Suzuki is yet to confirm this news, the car has been spied on test a couple of times, and the most recent spy shots reveal the car’s exterior again. The new-gen Celerio has internally been codenamed ‘YNC’, and will be based on the carmaker’s lightweight Heartect platform.

The recent spy shots also reveal that the new-gen model will be larger in size than the outgoing model, with a longer wheelbase and visibly higher ground clearance.

At the front, the spied car sports a sleeker radiator grille, with an air dam placed below the number plate. The car sports halogen headlamps, and the front turn indicator have been placed on the fenders. The test mule gets steel wheels with no wheel caps, which hints that this is indeed the entry-level variant of the 2021 Celerio.

Powering the new-gen Celerio will likely be the 1.0-litre K10B three-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 67 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque. Also on offer with the hatch will likely be a petrol-CNG powertrain. The transmission options will likely include a five-speed manual as well as an optional five-speed AMT.

Other features on offer with the 2021 Celerio will likely include keyless entry, power windows, manual HVAC, steering mounted controls etc are expected to be on offer. The safety features will consist of dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, a high-speed alert system, front seatbelt reminder, reverse parking sensors etc.