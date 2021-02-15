New-Gen 2021 Honda HR-V Rendered Ahead Of Launch On Feb 18

2021 Honda HR-V comes with a host of exterior and interior changes and it will be powered by a petrol/hybrid motor

A few days ago, we showed you the leaked patent images of the new generation Honda HR-V. Taking one step further, here we have a couple of rendered images of the upcoming SUV giving you a sneak peek into the design details ahead of its world premiere on February 18. The digital imagination shows the existence of a redesigned exterior with modern design elements seen in the latest crop of Honda models.

The front fascia comprises of a chromed front grille with multiple horizontal slats and just over it, a thick piece of chrome runs across the width connecting the sleeker LED headlamps. The redesigned front bumper boasts of wider air intake with black skid plate. The swooping bonnet structure is accompanied by a rather clean side profile with a prominent shoulder line.

It also gets muscular round wheel arches, lower side cladding, newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, chromed window line, black pillars, raked windshield and sloping roofline ensuring a large greenhouse, sharp-looking wing mirrors, and black wheel arch cladding. Out the back, the 2021 Honda HR-V features wraparound U-shaped LED tail lamps with a thick chrome trim running across connecting them.

Other exterior highlights are new rear bumper, body-coloured shark fin antenna, unusually raked rear boot glass, and a sculpted bootlid. As for the dimensions, it is said to measure around 4,450 mm long, 1,780mm wide and has a height of 1,600 mm making it 120 mm longer, 5 mm shorter and 10 mm wider compared to the outgoing model. The wheelbase length has grown by 20 mm as well allowing for a roomier cabin.

Just as the exterior, the interior is also subjected to an assortment of changes with an updated dashboard and centre console. In addition, it will come with the latest Honda Connect features, along with safety, assistive and convenience-based technologies. It could continue to be offered in a total of four variants in markets like Japan where it is called the Vezel.

As for the performance, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine will likely continue to produce around 121 bhp and 145 Nm and the hybrid version of the same motor is expected to have a combined power output of 109 PS as the iMMD tech should ensure high fuel economy.