New Ford Endeavour & Ranger Clearest Spy Shots Emerge In India

The new Ford Endeavour and the Ranger are expected to launch in India before the end of this year

Speculations surrounding Ford’s return to car sales in India have only been fuelled over the past few days courtesy of the frequent spotting of the new Endeavour and the Ranger. Here we have shown you the clearest spy images of the full-size SUV as well as the pickup truck from Chennai port and previously they were spotted on flatbed trucks.

Both the Endeavour, sold in global markets as the Everest, and the Ranger share the same ladder frame chassis. As the third generation made its global debut only a few months after the American auto major’s exit from India, it was never really introduced here while the Ranger, which is popular in many foreign countries, is yet to make its debut locally.

The undisguised spy pictures of both the models could be the early signs of the brand making a comeback to India. While no official confirmation has been made yet, Ford could restart production at the Maraimalai Nagar plant in Tamil Nadu spanning 350 acres for the export and domestic sales of the new Endeavour while the Range cannot be ruled out the equation either.

Diverging from its predecessor, the third-gen Endeavour comes with a range of advanced assistive and safety features. Inside the cabin, a heightened sense of luxury is evident, with a comprehensive suite of features including a 12-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen as you could see in the spy images and a fully digital instrument console.

Drawing notable inspiration from the F-150 pickup, its design exudes a rugged yet refined aesthetic, further enhancing its appeal in the SUV segment. Upon its re-entry, the Endeavour will revive its rivalry with the Toyota Fortuner, which averages 3,000 unit sales monthly in recent times.

The Ranger lineup offers two potent engine options in the international markets: a 2.3L engine producing 270 horsepower and a bigger 2.7L turbo V6 generating 315 horsepower. Both engines are paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission and are available in both 2WD and 4WD configurations.

Higher-spec trims of the Ford Ranger offer a 12-inch touchscreen as well and an all-digital cluster, lane centering adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera system, etc. Notably, the ProTrailer Backup Assist feature facilitates seamless reversing with a trailer attached, utilising cameras and sensors, while the driver maintains control using a knob located on the centre console.