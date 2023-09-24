New BMW iX1 Electric SUV Teased – To Be Launched Soon

The New BMW iX1 is an all-electric SUV based on the 3rd gen X1, powered by a 64.7kWh battery with a range of 440km

BMW has teased what could be one of its imminent launches, the iX1. The electric SUV could be launched in the coming week, here in India. The BMW iX1 is an EV based on the third generation X1. It is expected to be provided in the xDrive30 variant which will put you back by Rs.60-65 Lakh (ex-showroom).

With respect to the powertrain, it will be using a dual-motor setup with one on each axle with an output of 313 bhp and 494 Nm of peak torque. The lithium-ion battery’s capacity is rated at 64.7kWh which is expected to provide a range of 438 km before connecting it to a 11kW charger provided with the car.

It does however support fast charging up to 130 kW. With the standard charger it will take approximately 6.5 hours to completely charge the vehicle, while on a 130kW fast charger, it could be charged from 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes.

On the design front, the changes could be minimal when compared to the donor SUV with some obvious changes like the closed front sporting the ever-so large BMW’s signature kidney grille and a slightly redesigned LED headlamp. It will get new alloy wheels and a redesigned taillight.

Being a BMW SUV, it will be rich in both safety and features. It will be getting the ADAS features like blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert, etc., along with standard 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, ambient lighting, 3-zone climate control, ventilated seats with massage functions, panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, rear mobile charger, wireless charging at the front, dual 10.7-inch displays, wireless smartphone connectivity, and faux leather upholstery.

The beemer will be competing against the likes of Volvo XC40 Recharge, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. We hope to see more Germans in this segment within a few months and make it more exciting.