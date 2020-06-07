New Benelli TNT 600 (2020) Launched, Likely India Bound

The new QJ SRK 600 is expected to be brought to the Indian market by Benelli as the new-gen TNT 600 by early 2021, and likely to be priced around the Rs 6 lakh mark

Benelli’s parent company Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Group has launched the SRK 600 in China under the QJ branding. The new motorcycle is basically a mid-life facelifted version of the Benelli TNT 600i naked streetfighter that is available in the Indian market, hence we expect this new version to be rebadged and bought to our country by Benelli.

In terms of styling, the QJ SRK 600 features an all-new design over the Benelli TNT 600i sold here. The bike sports an aggressive headlamp with full LED lighting. The fuel tank has been made to look more muscular, thanks to the sharper tank extensions. Also, the bike gets a revamped rear section, with the under-seat twin exhausts being making way for a single unit placed under the belly.

The SRK 600 also gets an all-new swingarm. Moreover, the new motorcycle weighs 33 kg less than the India-spec Benelli TNT 600i that it will be replacing. On the feature front, the bike gets a colour digital instrument cluster that houses the speedometer, tachometer, fuel and temperature gauges, clock, odometer as well as the gear position indicator. The bike also comes with a keyless ignition function.

Powering the naked sports bike is the 600 cc in-line four-cylinder motor that is used by the Benelli TNT 600i. While the India-spec TNT 600i produces 85.07 PS power at 11,500 rpm and 54.6 Nm torque at 10,500 rpm, the QJ SRK 600 puts out 81.5 PS of maximum power at 11,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The company claims that the motorcycle can spring from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, before topping out at 201 km/h.

QJ Motor will be offering the motorcycle in three variants, namely Standard, Medium and High, and all three variants come equipped with different suspension and braking setups. The Standard variant gets Benelli branded suspension and brake components, while the mid-spec Medium trim comes with KYB suspension and Xihu brakes. On the other hand, the range-topping High trim line is offered with Marzocchi forks up front with KYB monoshock setup at the rear, and Brembo brakes.

The QJ SRK 600 is launched in China at a base price of CNY 43,999 for the entry level Standard variant, which converts to about Rs 4.69 lakh in Indian currency. The Medium and High variant cost CNY 46,999 (Rs 5.01 lakh approx.) and CNY 49,999 (Rs 5.33 lakh approx.) respectively.